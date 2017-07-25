WCBE

Man Dies After Shooting His Girlfriend In Newark

44 minutes ago

Phillip Parker
Credit Newark Police

Newark police say a man accidentally shot and killed himself in his car yesterday after chasing and then shooting his girlfriend.

29-year-old Phillip Parker and Sara Bennett had a confrontation in a parking lot and she sped off. Police say both cars struck other vehicles, with Parker shooting himself in a collision before getting out and firing at Bennett at 21st Street and Log Pond Avenue. Bennett is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police sy officers had been searching for Parker since Sunday when Bennett reported he recently held her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her and her family. Bennett is a teacher at Liberty Middle School.

Tags: 
Phillip Parker
Sara Bennett
Domestic Violence
Domestic Abuse
Newark Police

