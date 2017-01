A Columbus man charged in the 2008 slaying of an 81-year-old German Village woman whose body was behind one of her rental properties has been found guilty of murder and other charges.

Sentencing is pending for 54-year-old Charles Greene in the death of Alyce Seff. A Franklin County jury found Greene guilty on Thursday. Greene worked for Seff part-time as a handyman. Prosecutors say robbery was the motive.