A Lima man was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for his role in a fatal robbery in Logan County.

22-year-old Marquevous Watkins pleaded guilty last month to shooting and killing 45-year-old Jeff Brentlinger during a home invasion in Zanesfield on Thanksgiving Day. Prosecutors say Watkins lured Brentlinger to a home by using a website to set up a phony date for the victim. Two other adults charged in the case are awaiting trial.