Sentencing is scheduled October 12 for the man who pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of causing a fatal crash in Upper Arlington early New Year's Day of 2016.

24-year-old Daniel Merz has pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault in the death of 25-year-old Brandon Sega. Merz ran a red light at Nottingham Road and Riverside Drive, colliding with another car carry Sega and 24-year-old Jason Lonnemann, who was injured.