Man Pleads Guilty In Columbus Library Shooting

Joseph Steward
Credit Franklin County Sheriff's Office

A man has pleaded guilty to felonious assault after being charged with firing gunshots in the Columbus Metropolitan Library's main branch downtown.

28-year-old Joseph Steward also pleaded guilty to inducing panic following the June 11 shooting.  Prosecutors say Steward and a 47-year-old man got into an argument after Steward failed to apologize for bumping into the other man's girlfriend as Steward got off an elevator. Prosecutors say Steward pulled a gun and fired three shots as the argument escalated, striking the victim in the ankle.

