WCBE

Man Seen Beaten By Euclid Police Pleads Not Guilty To Resisting Arrest

By Associated Press 6 hours ago

Richard Hubbard III appearing in court Thursday
Credit sfgate

A black man seen in a cellphone video being punched more than a dozen times by a white police officer after a traffic stop in Euclid has pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest.   

Twenty-five-year-old Richard Hubbard III entered the plea Thursday. He was stopped August 12 by Officer Michael Amiott for a suspended license.   Hubbard's attorney asked a  judge to dismiss the charges during Thursday's hearing. Hubbard said after the hearing he did not resist when Amiott ordered him to "face away," which a police dashcam video appears to confirm.   The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office says it has discussed the incident with federal authorities and is investigating.  The city has suspended Amiott without pay for 15 days and he could face further discipline.       

Tags: 
Michael Amiott
Richard Hubbard III
police violence
police shootings

Related Content

Columbus Clergy Call For Crisis Intervention Training For Police

By Aug 22, 2017

Central Ohio faith leaders gathered on the steps of Columbus City Hall this morning calling for the implementation of simple policies they say will keep the city safer. 

Some Cleveland Browns Players Protest Racial Injustice

By Aug 22, 2017
Getty Images

Nearly a dozen Cleveland Browns players knelt on the sideline during the national anthem before last night's exhibition game against the New York Giants.

Tyre King Family Attorneys Denounce Police Investigation Into His Death

By Aug 17, 2017

The lawyers for the family of a black 13-year-old Columbus boy shot by white police officers last year are criticizing the police investigation of the shooting.

City Leaders Respond To Columbus FOP's No-Confidence Vote

By & Aug 12, 2017
WCBE files

The Columbus Fraternal Order of Police has passed a no confidence vote in Columbus mayor Andy Ginther and two other city officials. 

Man Killed By New Straitsville Cop

By Aug 7, 2017

State investigators believe a man was acting erratically and attacked a police officer before he was shot and killed by a cop on Saturday.