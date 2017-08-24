Man Seen Beaten By Euclid Police Pleads Not Guilty To Resisting Arrest

A black man seen in a cellphone video being punched more than a dozen times by a white police officer after a traffic stop in Euclid has pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest.

Twenty-five-year-old Richard Hubbard III entered the plea Thursday. He was stopped August 12 by Officer Michael Amiott for a suspended license. Hubbard's attorney asked a judge to dismiss the charges during Thursday's hearing. Hubbard said after the hearing he did not resist when Amiott ordered him to "face away," which a police dashcam video appears to confirm. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office says it has discussed the incident with federal authorities and is investigating. The city has suspended Amiott without pay for 15 days and he could face further discipline.