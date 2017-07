A former Columbus resident has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the rape of a Groveport woman during a home invasion in 2015.

23-year-old Chavez Caslin was involved in the home invasion six months after his release from prison on other charges. Two co-defendants, 21-year-old Deandre Wallace and 18-year-old Elijah Hand, await sentencing. 18-year-old Lawson Harris III was sentenced last year to life in prison.