Newark police yesterday apparently shot and wounded a man who they say was a suspect in a stabbing.

36-year-old Raymond Taylor is recovering at a hospital from a gunshot wound after leading police on a chase. Police say it's not clear if he was struck by gunfire. Police say Taylor stabbed a woman at a home on Garfield Avenue prior to the chase and apparent shooting. The woman, who has yet to be identified, is being treated at a Columbus hospital.