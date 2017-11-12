WCBE

Mandel Declines Comment On Roy Moore

By 1 minute ago

Josh Mandel
Credit youtube.com

State treasurer and GOP U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel is declining to state a position on whether fellow Republican Roy Moore should quit the Alabama U.S. Senate race if allegations of sexual misconduct with minors prove true.

Mandel is considered the front runner in the GOP primary against rival Mike Gibbons, a Cleveland banker and first-time politician. Gibbs says Moore should "of course" step aside if it's true he made sexual advances on teenage girls in his 30s. The Associated Press sought both men's opinions of the matter Friday. After repeated calls and text messages, Mandel's campaign said to say it "didn't respond." Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich said Friday Moore should step aside. Mandel and Gibbons are seeking their party's nomination to take on incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown.

Tags: 
Roy Moore
Josh Mandel
Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel
Mike Gibbons
2018 U.S. Senate Race
Sexual Misconduct
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown

Related Content

Kasich Says Roy Moore Should Drop His Senate Bid

By 23 hours ago
nbcnews.com

Ohio Governor John Kasich says allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor make Roy Moore unfit to serve and he should leave the race for U.S. Senate in Alabama.

"Pizzagate" Promoters Form PAC To Support Mandel's U.S. Senate Bid

By Oct 4, 2017
Associated Press

Two right-wing activists Republican state treasurer Josh Mandel defended this summer against labeling by an anti-hate group have launched a super pac backing his bid for U.S. Senate.

Mandel Backs 'Alt-Light' 'Pizzagate' Promoter

By Jul 22, 2017
Associated Press

Republican State Treasurer and U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel has sided on social media with the right-wing personality behind the online conspiracy theory dubbed "pizzagate."

Renacci Got Campaign Help From Pro-Trump Group

By Oct 24, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Some of Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Renacci's recent attacks against Secretary of State Jon Husted in the four-way GOP gubernatorial contest were coordinated through a private entity called Citizens for Trump.

Democratic Attorney Announces Bid For State Treasurer

By Oct 2, 2017
Richardson campaign

A Democratic Cincinnati attorney says he is running for state treasurer.

Mandel Creates Team To Repeal Johnson Amendment

By & Aug 31, 2017
Cleveland Plain Dealer

Republican State Tresurer and U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel has announced the creation of a faith outreach team whose first goal is repeal of a federal law prohibiting religious organizations and other charitable groups from backing political candidates.

Disclosure Form Shows Mandel Running For U.S. Senate On State Time

By Jun 19, 2017
WCBE Files

Republican State Treasurer Josh Mandel has submitted a financial disclosure statement showing every work trip he took last year was at least partly related to politics, including his bid for U.S. Senate.

Former Findlay Auditor To Run For State Treasurer

By Mar 7, 2017
State of Ohio

Republican State Representative Robert Sprague says he will run for Ohio treasurer next year.

U.S. Senate Candidate Clarifies Stance On Abortion

By Jun 2, 2017
cleveland.com

A Cleveland banker and Republican Party donor reports raising 250 thousand dollars in his U.S. Senate campaign's first 24 hours, even as he scrambles to clarify his abortion stance.

GOP Donor Enters Ohio's U.S. Senate Race

By Jun 1, 2017
cleveland.com

An investment banker and generous Republican Party donor from Cleveland says he will run for U.S. Senate next year. 

Competing Sanctuary Cities Bills At The Statehouse

By Feb 8, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

The fight over how the state should deal with immigration issues has Statehouse Republicans and Democrats backing different bills.

Treasurer Backs Sanctuary City Ban; Mayors Fire Back

By & Feb 6, 2017

Cincinnati and Columbus are the latest to adopt policies that stray away from enforcing immigration laws, essentially making them so-called sanctuary cities for immigrants and refugees.

Cincinnati Mayor's Sanctuary City Declaration Drawing Opposition

By Feb 1, 2017
cincinnati-oh.gov

Three Ohio Republicans are challenging Democratic Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley's designation of the queen city as a "sanctuary city." 