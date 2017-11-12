Mandel Declines Comment On Roy Moore

State treasurer and GOP U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel is declining to state a position on whether fellow Republican Roy Moore should quit the Alabama U.S. Senate race if allegations of sexual misconduct with minors prove true.

Mandel is considered the front runner in the GOP primary against rival Mike Gibbons, a Cleveland banker and first-time politician. Gibbs says Moore should "of course" step aside if it's true he made sexual advances on teenage girls in his 30s. The Associated Press sought both men's opinions of the matter Friday. After repeated calls and text messages, Mandel's campaign said to say it "didn't respond." Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich said Friday Moore should step aside. Mandel and Gibbons are seeking their party's nomination to take on incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown.