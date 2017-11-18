Mandel Says Roy Moore Should Drop Out; Brown To Donate Franken Contributions To Charity

Republican State Treasurer and U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel says Roy Moore should quit the Alabama Senate race if allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls are true.

After declining comment for days, Mandel tweeted Thursday: "I agree with Ivanka Trump. If these allegations are true, Roy Moore should step down." Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown says his campaign will donate to charity 28-thousand-100 dollars in contributions received since 2006 from Minnesota Democratic Senator Al Franken and Franken's PAC. The decision followed calls by Republicans to give back the money. Franken has apologized after a woman traveling with him on a 2006 USO tour accused him of forcibly kissing her then groping her for a photograph taken while she slept on a transport plane.