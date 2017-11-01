WCBE

Manhattan Terror Suspect Has Ties To Ohio

Sayfullo Saipov
The man accused of running down nearly 20 people in New York City on Tuesday is a former Ohio resident. 

Ohio tax records indicate Sayfullo Saipov lived in Cuayhoga Falls as recently as 2015.  The records also show he incorporated an automotive business using a Cincinnati address in 2011.  Saipov is accused of killing eight people and injuring several others when he drove a rental truck onto a walking path in Manhattan.  Police say he was shot by officers when he brandished two guns after crashing into a school bus.

Updated at 11:15 p.m. ET

At least eight people were killed and "more than a dozen" were injured Tuesday afternoon after a motorist drove onto a busy pedestrian and bicycle path in Manhattan. Police have arrested a 29-year-old man identified by law enforcement officials as Sayfullo Saipov. Authorities have said there are "no others outstanding" in the incident, which unfolded near the World Trade Center.