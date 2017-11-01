Manhattan Terror Suspect Has Ties To Ohio

The man accused of running down nearly 20 people in New York City on Tuesday is a former Ohio resident.

Ohio tax records indicate Sayfullo Saipov lived in Cuayhoga Falls as recently as 2015. The records also show he incorporated an automotive business using a Cincinnati address in 2011. Saipov is accused of killing eight people and injuring several others when he drove a rental truck onto a walking path in Manhattan. Police say he was shot by officers when he brandished two guns after crashing into a school bus.