Marion County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that was discovered on Thursday.

Deputies say 68-year-old John Stricklin was shot in the 23 hundred block of Pleasanthill Road. Deputies say Stricklin was shot at his home. He then ran to a neighbor's house. His wife, 63-year-old Barbara Stricklin is considered a suspect The couple was in the process of divorcing, with the man being arrested for domestic violence in 2016.