Max & Erma's German Village Location To Close Next Month

Max & Erma's in German Village
The original Max & Erma’s location in German Village will close on August 7, the restaurant’s parent company announced Friday.

Montana-based Glacier Restaurant Group says in a statement that "after a thorough review of available options," the restaurant at 739 South Third Street could no longer "maintain the standards customers deserve." The firm says the building is being sold to 739 German Village LLC, which is operated by a Gahanna investment firm called Stage Capital Group. The restaurant has been in operation at the building since 1958. The firm says restaurant employees will be offered positions at other locations.

