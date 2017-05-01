May 1, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Brew or Die by Caroline Fardig

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin takes her coffee to go with another Java Jive mystery, Brew or Die by Caroline Fardig.

Title: Brew or Die (Java Jive #4)

Author: Caroline Fardig

Pages: 283

Publisher: Alibi

AISN: B01I85PPSK

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

For show archives, visit ShelfDiscovery.org. And, for the latest updates, be sure to like Shelf Discovery Radio on Facebook.

About the Host:

Kristin Dreyer Kramer is the editor-in-chief of NightsAndWeekends.com. She also hosts the nationally-syndicated film review show Reel Discovery.