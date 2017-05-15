WCBE
Related Program: 
Shelf Discovery

May 15, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Camp So-and-So by Mary McCoy

By 3 minutes ago

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin packs her back an heads to author Mary McCoy’s Camp So-and-So.

Title: Camp So-and-So

Author: Mary McCoy

Pages: 301

Publisher: Lerner Publishing Group

ISBN: 978-1512415971

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

For show archives, visit ShelfDiscovery.org.  And, for the latest updates, be sure to like Shelf Discovery Radio on Facebook.

About the Host:

Kristin Dreyer Kramer is the editor-in-chief of NightsAndWeekends.com.  She also hosts the nationally-syndicated film review show Reel Discovery.

Tags: 
Shelf Discovery
book
review
Camp So-and-So
Mary McCoy

Related Content

May 1, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Brew or Die by Caroline Fardig

By May 1, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin takes her coffee to go with another Java Jive mystery, Brew or Die by Caroline Fardig.

Title: Brew or Die (Java Jive #4)

Author: Caroline Fardig

Pages: 283

Publisher: Alibi

AISN: B01I85PPSK

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

April 24, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Wishful Drinking by Carrie Fisher

By Apr 24, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin explores the troubled, tragic, and wildly entertaining life of Carrie Fisher with the audio edition of Wishful Drinking.

Title: Wishful Drinking

Author: Carrie Fisher

Runtime: 3 hours, 8 minutes

Publisher: Simon & Schuster Audio

AISN: B001NQ6HKW

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

April 17, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Snowed In with Murder by Auralee Wallace

By Apr 17, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin gets trapped in a blizzard with Auralee Wallace’s Snowed In with Murder

Title: Snowed In with Murder (Otter Lake Mysteries #3)

Author: Auralee Wallace

Pages: 322

Publisher: St. Martin’s Paperbacks

ISBN: 978-1250077790

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

April 10, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Double Up by Gretchen Archer

By Apr 10, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin sets out on a casino caper with a new mom in Double Up by Gretchen Archer.

Title: Double Up (Davis Way #6)

Author: Gretchen Archer

Pages: 196

Publisher: Henery Press

ISBN: 978-1635111842

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

April 3, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Armstrong & Charlie by Steven B. Frank

By Apr 3, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin takes the bus to sixth grade with Steven B. Frank’s Armstrong & Charlie.

Title: Armstrong & Charlie

Author: Steven B. Frank

Pages: 295

Publisher: HMH Books for Young Readers

ISBN: 978-0544826083

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.