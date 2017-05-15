May 15, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Camp So-and-So by Mary McCoy

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin packs her back an heads to author Mary McCoy’s Camp So-and-So.

Title: Camp So-and-So

Author: Mary McCoy

Pages: 301

Publisher: Lerner Publishing Group

ISBN: 978-1512415971

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

For show archives, visit ShelfDiscovery.org. And, for the latest updates, be sure to like Shelf Discovery Radio on Facebook.

About the Host:

Kristin Dreyer Kramer is the editor-in-chief of NightsAndWeekends.com. She also hosts the nationally-syndicated film review show Reel Discovery.