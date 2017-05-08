May 8, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Skitter by Ezekiel Boone

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin tries to escape the deadly creepy-crawlies of Ezekiel Boone’s Skitter.

Title: Skitter (The Hatching #2)

Author: Ezekiel Boone

Pages: 282

Publisher: Emily Bestler Books

ISBN: 978-1501125072

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

For show archives, visit ShelfDiscovery.org. And, for the latest updates, be sure to like Shelf Discovery Radio on Facebook.

About the Host:

Kristin Dreyer Kramer is the editor-in-chief of NightsAndWeekends.com. She also hosts the nationally-syndicated film review show Reel Discovery.