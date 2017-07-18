WCBE

Medical Marijuana Backers Fear Nevada-Like Shortage In Ohio

By & 5 hours ago

Natives and out-of-state investors are among hundreds of applicants for a state license to grow medical marijuana.

The state now has to decide among 185 submissions from investors who say they plan to spend millions if they're selected. Among those who applied are construction magnates, toy tycoons, an heir to the Jim Bean whiskey fortune and former Olympic basketball player Oscar Robertson. The state hasn't announced when licenses will be issued. Ohio Rights Group President Emeritus John Pardee is worried people who need medical marijuana won't be able to get access it, as is currently the case in the state of Nevada.

Pardee says 188 thousand Ohioans quality to use medical marijuana, which would lead to  3 thousand patients per day at each of the dispensaries. States like Pennsylvania, Colorado and Oregon have between 200 and 800 patients per dispensary.

Ohio Rights Group
Medical Marijuana

