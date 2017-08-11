WCBE

Medical Pot Licenses To Be Issued This Fall

The Ohio Department of Commerce does not expect to issue the first medical marijuana cultivator licenses until November, a month later than growers expected.

The National Cannabis Industry Association of Ohio says it will be difficult for growers to get the necessary local zoning approvals on such a tight time frame. Ohio Medical Marijuana Control officials say they never estimated a date for scoring applications and awarding licenses, and winners may know sooner. The state's program is scheduled to begin in September 2018.

