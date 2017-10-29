WCBE

Memo Details Sexual Harassment Allegations That Forced GOP State Senator To Resign

By 5 hours ago

Cliff Hite
Credit Ohio Senate

A memo detailing a woman's sexual harassment complaint against a Republican State Senator by a state employee says he hugged her and repeatedly badgered her to have sex.

63-year-old Cliff Hite apologized and admitted to the allegations in a Twitter statement after resigning earlier this month. The memo written by the director of the Ohio Legislative Service Commission where the woman works was made public Friday. The memo says Hite began visiting the woman's office in early August and spent an hour one day continually asking her to have sex at his condominium despite her repeatedly telling him no. Hite said in a statement Saturday he acknowledges he made inappropriate comments and said he thought a "mild flirtation" with his accuser was "welcome and reciprocated."

Tags: 
Sexual Harassment
State Sen. Cliff Hite
Legislative Service Commission

Related Content

Statehouse Bill Would Ease Wind Turbine Location Restrictions

By Sep 18, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Officials in the wind energy industry say they can't create new projects in Ohio due to regulations over where turbines may be placed.

Lawmaker Wants More Awareness Regarding Sudden Cardiac Arrest

By Dec 11, 2015
The State of Ohio

A former high school football coach turned state lawmaker is sponsoring a bill to alert coaches to the signs of sudden cardiac arrest – the number one cause of death in student athletes. 

Lawmakers Question "Pay-to-Play" School Fees

By Dec 7, 2015

Some Ohio school districts been charging fees to students for sports, music and theater programs and other activities for years.

Back To School Sales Tax Holiday

By Aug 4, 2017
Dan Konik

If you need to buy some school supplies for the kids or even some new clothes for yourself, this might be the weekend to do it. 

House Considers Tougher Prison Terms For Ohio Gun Crimes

By Oct 7, 2015

People who repeatedly use guns to commit crimes would face tougher penalties under a proposal an Ohio House committee is hearing. 

OU Professor Resigning Amid Student Sexual Harassment Complaints

By Aug 23, 2017
ohio.edu

Ohio University says an English professor accused of sexually harassing several students will resign effective November 1.

Ohio Police Chief Pleads No Contest To Multiple Charges

By & Jan 26, 2016
ohio.com

Former Brimfield Township police chief David Oliver, who developed a large social media following for his mocking approach to criminals, has been convicted of four misdemeanors.

Democrats Accuse Attorney General Of Trying To Thwart Sexual Harassment Investigation

By Aug 13, 2014

Democrats continue to blast Republican Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine for the way he handled a sexual harassment case in his office.