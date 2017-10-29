Memo Details Sexual Harassment Allegations That Forced GOP State Senator To Resign

A memo detailing a woman's sexual harassment complaint against a Republican State Senator by a state employee says he hugged her and repeatedly badgered her to have sex.

63-year-old Cliff Hite apologized and admitted to the allegations in a Twitter statement after resigning earlier this month. The memo written by the director of the Ohio Legislative Service Commission where the woman works was made public Friday. The memo says Hite began visiting the woman's office in early August and spent an hour one day continually asking her to have sex at his condominium despite her repeatedly telling him no. Hite said in a statement Saturday he acknowledges he made inappropriate comments and said he thought a "mild flirtation" with his accuser was "welcome and reciprocated."