Memphis Belle To Go On Display In Ohio Next Year

Officials say a famous World War II aircraft will be on public display next year at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton after more than a decade of restoration.

The Memphis Belle, a U.S. Army Air Forces B-17F Flying Fortress bomber, will be unveiled on May 17, 2018 - the 75th anniversary of the crew's 25th mission over Europe. The aircraft will be the centerpiece of a large-scale exhibit on strategic bombing in the World War II gallery. A B-17 will be moved out and eventually transported to the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington D.C. Work to restore the Memphis Belle has been underway since 2005.

