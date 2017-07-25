WCBE

Meyer Says Some Positions Are "Wide Open"

Urban Meyer
Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer says this season's team has the strongest group of leaders of his tenure in Columbus.

Now in his sixth year at OSU, Meyer's squad returns 24 juniors and 16 seniors, including quarterback J.T. Barrett. The team also expects big things from four All-America freshmen from a year ago: left guard Michael Jordan, running back Mike Weber, defensive end Nick Bosa and defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones. Speaking at the Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, Meyer noted a few positions that are still competitive. 

The Buckeyes begin practice on Thursday.

