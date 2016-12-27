Miami University Changing Greek Life System Following Several Hazing Incidents

Miami University in Oxford has revamped its Greek Life system after suspending three fraternities and putting several others on probation for hazing, alcohol and drug violations this year.

The changes include shifting from monthly to weekly meetings between chapter leaders and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life. Chapter representatives will be elected each November in order to complete training before the rush period begins. All new pledges must complete an online hazing prevention course. The Greek Life office no longer sits on judicial hearings and a committee was established to discuss any future issues.