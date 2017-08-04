WCBE

Mills To Repay Questionable Expense Money To Local Non-Profit



Credit columbus.gov

Former Columbus City Council member Michelle Mills will repay up to 44 thousand dollars  in questionable expenditures she made while leading St. Stephen's Community House.

WCBE has confirmed reports about the plan, and that the organization will not send the case involving  meal and travel expenses  to authorities for possible prosecution. Mills resigned from the organization last June after being placed on leave for  expenditures that lacked documentation. Mills resigned from council in 2015 after failing to report a trip to see Ohio State play in the college football championship game funded a former city hall lobbyist who was later convicted in the Redflex bribery scandal.  She was fined 250 dollars last February after pleading guilty to an ethics violation.

