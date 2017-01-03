Miscommunication Led To Report Of Man Escaping From OSU Hospital

Columbus police say a prisoner who escaped from Ohio State University's Medical Center early Monday morning did not really escape.

Police say 27-year-old Jeffrey Adkins had been granted a temporary medical furlough by a Ross County judge, thus he is not the subject of a law enforcement search. The furlough expires on January 9, when Adkins is due to appear in court. Police blame a miscommunication for mistakenly saying Adkins was the subject of a search. Police say Adkins was taken to the facility for treatment of an injury sustained when he shut his hand in a jail door last Sunday.