WCBE

More Debris Recovered During Search For Missing Plane Carrying Six Central Ohioans

By & 34 minutes ago

A Cleveland police helicopter helps search and recovery crews
Credit cleveland.com

Cleveland search crews continue to find debris washing up on the Lake Erie shoreline in their hunt for the plane that disappeared from radar after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport late last Thursday.

Six central Ohioans were on board. John Goersmeyer of the Cleveland Water Department is speaking for crews on the search and recovery effort.

Goersmeyer says the National Transportation Safety Board has brought in equipment to assist in the search for the Cessna Citation 525. He says the vessels and dive teams stopped yesterday because of bad weather and choppy waters.

The search area is two-and-a-half miles from east to west and two miles out into the lake, at a depth of up to 45 feet. Cleveland police collected more than 120 pieces of debris earlier this week that are consistent with the aircraft.

Tags: 
Burke Lakefront Airport
Don Scott Field
National Transportation Safety Board
Federal Aviation Administration
John Fleming
Megan Casey
Superior Beverage Group
Cleveland Cavaliers

Related Content

Police: Recovered Debris Consistent With That Of Disappeared Plane With Six Central Ohioans Onboard

By & Jan 3, 2017
clevelandairport.com

The University of Wisconsin-Madison says a student was among the six people aboard a small plane that disappeared over Lake Erie after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland late last Thursday.

Search For Missing Plane Carrying Six Central Ohioans Resumes Today

By Jan 2, 2017
cleveland.com

Crews plan to resume today the search for the plane that disappeared from radar late Thursday after taking off from Burke Lakefront Aiport in Cleveland carrying six central Ohioans.

Authorities Hope To Resume Recovery Efforts Sunday For Missing Plane Carrying Six Central Ohioans

By Jan 1, 2017
Associated Press

Officials say Saturday's weather and water conditions did not allow for recovery efforts to begin for a small plane carrying six people that disappeared over Lake Erie late Thursday after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

Guard Ends Search For Plane Carrying Six Central Ohioans

By & Dec 31, 2016
Facebook

The U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for a plane carrying six people that rapidly lost altitude after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland and vanished from radar 2 miles over Lake Erie late Thursday.

Plane En Route To OSU Disappears From Radar

By Dec 30, 2016
wikipedia

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing plane that took off from Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland last night.