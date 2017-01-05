More Debris Recovered During Search For Missing Plane Carrying Six Central Ohioans

Cleveland search crews continue to find debris washing up on the Lake Erie shoreline in their hunt for the plane that disappeared from radar after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport late last Thursday.

Six central Ohioans were on board. John Goersmeyer of the Cleveland Water Department is speaking for crews on the search and recovery effort.

Goersmeyer says the National Transportation Safety Board has brought in equipment to assist in the search for the Cessna Citation 525. He says the vessels and dive teams stopped yesterday because of bad weather and choppy waters.

The search area is two-and-a-half miles from east to west and two miles out into the lake, at a depth of up to 45 feet. Cleveland police collected more than 120 pieces of debris earlier this week that are consistent with the aircraft.