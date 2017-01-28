WCBE

More Details In Madison Township Officer-Involved Shooting Released

Authorities say a Madison Township police officer fatally shot a man who hit him with a heavy pipe as the officer responded to a domestic dispute involving a mother and son at a home on Toy Road Thursday night. 

Authorities say the man came out of the house wielding the pipe and refused orders to drop it.  They say the man swung at the officer and hit him several times before he was shot. A Franklin County Sheriff's spokesperson says the man's mother had been injured before the shooting and was taken to a hospital. The unnamed officer did not require an ambulance.

Madison Township
Domestic Violence
Franklin County Sheriff
Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation
Toy Road
police shootings

