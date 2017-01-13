More Human Remains Recovered During Search For Missing Plane Carrying Six Central Ohioans

Cleveland search crews have recovered more human remains from the wreckage of a corporate jet carrying six central Ohioans that crashed after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport two weeks ago.

Cuayhoga County coroner Thomas Gilson says DNA testing will be required to make positive identification.

Gilson has said remains found on January 6 on a seat pulled from Lake Erie were those of a male. Airport Commissioner Khalid Bahhur at least 250 pieces of debris have been recovered so far.

The victims are a Columbus businessman, his wife, their two sons, their neighbor and their neighbor's daughter.