Ohio's unemployment rate for June is 5 percent, up one-tenth of a point from May.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says non-farm payrolls increased by more than 11 thousand last month to a revised 5.5 million. The department says 291 thousand Ohioans were jobless in June, up by 5 thousand from May. Ohio gained jobs in the manufacturing and construction sectors. Ohio lost jobs in the leisure and hospitality and professional and business service sectors.