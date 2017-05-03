More Problem Gamblers In Ohio

State documents show the number of Ohioans treated or diagnosed with a gambling disorder rose by more than 11 percent from 2014 through 2016.

More than 44 thousand Ohioans were screened for a gambling disorder in 2016, compared with 26 thousand in 2014. The Ohio Casino Control Commission blames the effects of casino legalization and increased availability of treatment. More treatment centers have been built since the first Ohio casino opened in 2012. The commission says there is also a better understanding of problem gambling.

