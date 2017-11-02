WCBE

More Reports Of Sexual Harassment By State Lawmakers Emerge

Credit Ohio Public Radio

Two weeks after the resignation of a Republican State Senator amid sexual harassment claims,reports have surfaced of inappropriate  behavior by other lawmakers.

Ohio Public Radio's Karen Kasler reports.


Reports released after a public record request to House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger’s office show an unidentified female Democratic representative was removed from a committee leadership position in June 2016 because of a harassment complaint against her. A discrimination complaint was filed in March by an aide to Democratic Representative Bernadine Kennedy Kent, who was ordered to undergo training. And a complaint was filed two years ago against Republican Representative Mike Henne of the Dayton area after a comment he made – he temporarily lost his committee leadership position, and has apologized and underwent sensitivity training. Meanwhile, Senate President Larry Obhof says last month’s resignation of Senator Cliff Hite of Findlay after revelations of sexual harassment allegations against him has made the need for further punishment unnecessary.

