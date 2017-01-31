WCBE

More Vandalism Reported At Green Lawn Cemetery

Credit genealogybug.net

Green Lawn Cemetery in Columbus has seen more vandalism this month, adding to a tally of more than 600 damaged grave sites over the past two years.

Damage is estimated at 1 million dollars. The latest round marred eight grave sites and a century-old mausoleum on January 9. Security camera footage also shows the vandal grabbing some American flags from veterans' graves, setting them on fire and tossing them in some brush. A 1 thousand dollar reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Green Lawn Cemetery

