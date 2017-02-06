WCBE

More Women Become Chiefs Of Police, But Group Says More Work Needs To Be Done

By 18 minutes ago

Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs
Credit Columbus Division of Police

A growing number of women are heading police departments in the United States.

Kim Jacobs, for example, become Chief of the Columbus Division of Police in 2012. Still, the number of women leading police agencies pales in comparison to their male counterparts. Of the nation's 50 largest police departments, only five are led by women. Dawn Layman, president of the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives, says more work still needs to be done. Experts say female officers tend to use wits over brawn to deescalate situations, and as departments shift their focus to nonviolent techniques it's natural more women would be tapped as leaders. Dorothy Moses Schulz is a professor emeritus at John Jay College of Criminal Justice of New York. She says it's a "terrible burden" for chiefs to be expected to quickly change a department's culture just because they're women.

Tags: 
National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives
John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs

Related Content

AG Won't Prosecute Allegations Of Racism Against Columbus Cop

By Oct 12, 2016
Ohio Public Radio

The Ohio Attorney General's office is declining to prosecute civil rights allegations against the Columbus Division of Police in the wake of two cases of alleged racism by a white officer.

Activists Plan Another City Hall Demonstration Next Week

By Sep 30, 2016
Associated Press

The future of the white Columbus police officer who shot and killed a 13-year-old African-American boy is still unclear.

City Council President Welcomes Possible Federal Probe Of Police Shootings

By , & Sep 28, 2016
WCBE Files

A day after the People's Justice Project and other protestors packed City Hall and halted a Columbus City Council meeting, relatives of two African-Americans killed by police met with reporters.

Columbus Police And City Officials Speak About Latest Shooting

By Sep 15, 2016
WSYX

Columbus police and city officials say they will be transparent during the investigation into last night's fatal shooting of a 13-year-old by a Columbus officer.  

Extra Police Will Be At Columbus' Pride Festival

By & Jun 14, 2016
Columbus Division of Police

Columbus police chief Kim Jacobs says additional officers will provide security for this weekend's Pride Festival, which is one of the largest in the Midwest.