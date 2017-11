A Franklin County grand jury has indicted the motorist accused of causing the death of a construction worker on I-70 near Hilliard-Rome Road last September.

30-year-old Edward Torres faces OVI and aggravated vehicular homicide charges. Prosecutors say Torres was high on drugs and alcohol when he struck and killed 59-year-old Steve Cook in a work zone. Torres is being held on 150 thousand dollars bond pending a November 27 arraignment.