Multiple Local Events Planned Today To Honor MLK

Central Ohio will pause today to remember the life and legacy of slain civil rights activist Doctor Martin Luther King Junior.

Several events are scheduled across the region, including the 32nd annual MLK breakfast at the Columbus Cconvention Center, an open house at the King Arts Complex and a march at East High School.  The state's annual celebration of King featured four students awarded for speeches they wrote praising the work of the slain civil rights leader. The students recently shared their winning essays at Trinity Episcopal Church in Columbus. Here are Columbus third grader Elena Earley, Columbus fifth grader Mackenzie Lewis, Columbus freshman Playon Patrick and sophomore Ivy Holley of Lima.

