Near East Side Shooting Might Have Been Retailiatory

Columbus police say a man who broke into a near east side home early Monday was shot and killed by an occupant.

Police have not released the man's name. Police say the son of the occupant, 28-year-old Dorian Brown, is hospitalized in serious condition after being shot in an exchange of gunfire at the home on Ridgeway Avenue. Police believe the unnamed man was retaliating for a June 2016 shooting at a nearby convenience store. Investigators believe the man may have been attempting to keep another member of the Brown family from testifying against the gunman in the 2016 case.