WCBE

New Complaint Filed Against Former OHP Post Commander

By 29 minutes ago

William Elschlager
Credit nydailynews.com

Federal prosecutors say the former commander of the Ohio Highway Patrol's Marietta post accused of stalking a subordinate's wife put a GPS tracking device on her car so he could follow her. 

A newly filed criminal complaint accuses William Elschlager of cyberstalking and deprivation of rights under color of law.  An FBI affidavit says the 48-year-old Elschlager had an affair with a colleague's wife in 2015 and began stalking her after the relationship ended.  State charges related to stalking and accessing personal information about 10 other women from a law-enforcement database have been dismissed.

Tags: 
William Elschlager
Ohio Highway Patrol

Related Content

Judge Dismisses Some Charges Against Former OHP Post Commander

By May 17, 2017
nydailynews.com

A judge has dismissed charges of unauthorized use of a law enforcement database against the former commander of the Ohio Highway Patrol's Marietta post.

Indicted Former OHP Commander Facing New Criminal Charges

By Oct 20, 2016
nydailynews.com

A former Ohio Highway Patrol post commander accused of stalking a subordinate's wife after an affair has been charged with finding or keeping personal information about 10 other women obtained from a law enforcement database without authorization.

Former OHP Commander Pleads Not Guilty To Stalking And Other Charges

By Jun 8, 2016
newsandsentinel.com

The former Ohio Highway Patrol commander and Delaware police officer accused of stalking a subordinate's wife after an affair has pleaded not guilty to abduction, criminal trespassing and other charges.

Former OHP Commander Indicted On Stalking And Other Charges

By Jun 2, 2016
newsandsentinel.com

A former Ohio Highway Patrol commander accused of stalking a subordinate's wife after an affair has been indicted on eight counts, including abduction and criminal trespassing.

Fired OHP Post Commander Charged With Stealing Guns

By May 6, 2016
newsandsentinel.com

A former commander at the State Highway Patrol post in Marietta accused of stalking a subordinate's wife after their affair has separately been charged with stealing guns that were in evidence while he was a Delaware police officer.