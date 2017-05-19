New Complaint Filed Against Former OHP Post Commander

Federal prosecutors say the former commander of the Ohio Highway Patrol's Marietta post accused of stalking a subordinate's wife put a GPS tracking device on her car so he could follow her.

A newly filed criminal complaint accuses William Elschlager of cyberstalking and deprivation of rights under color of law. An FBI affidavit says the 48-year-old Elschlager had an affair with a colleague's wife in 2015 and began stalking her after the relationship ended. State charges related to stalking and accessing personal information about 10 other women from a law-enforcement database have been dismissed.