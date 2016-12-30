WCBE

Newark City Council President Agrees To Reprimand From Ethics Commission

Don Ellington
Credit newarkohio.net

Newark City Council president Don Ellington has reached a deal with the Ohio Ethics Commission over the sale of five properties.

Jim Letizia reports.

Settlement documents obtained by WCBE show Ellington admits to ethics law violations and will pay more than 6 thousand dollars restitution to the city for receiving commissions from the sale of those properties, which was a violation of public contract provisions of ethics law. Ellington will get a public reprimand. Ellington's real estate company was involved in the sale of four properties that received city grant funding. His company sold a fifth property to the city. The sales happened between 2008 and 2011. The documents show Ellington served as a broker on the sales, with his business partner handling the transactions. Ellington has served on council for the last 14 years.

