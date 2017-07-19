Newark House Fire Claims One Life By Jim Letizia • 2 hours ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Newark fire officials have yet to identify the man killed in a house fire early Tuesday. The man was found dead in a burning home in the 600 block of King Avenue. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Tags: Newark Fire DepartmentKing AvenueHouse FireTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content New Liberty Township Fire Chief Comes From Newark Fire Department By Jim Letizia • Feb 23, 2017 newarkohiofire.org Trustees in Delaware County's Liberty Township have named 50-year-old Tom O'Brien as the township fire chief, following the demotion of the former chief. Newark Fire Chief Injured In Motorcycle Accident By Associated Press • Aug 8, 2016 newarkohiofire.org The Ohio Highway Patrol says Newark fire chief Patrick Conner and his wife were injured Sunday after they hit a deer while riding their motorcycle near St. Louisville. High Pressure Caused Newark Plant Explosion By Associated Press & Jim Letizia • Dec 22, 2015 Newark Advocate Newark fire chief Pat Connor says "overpressure" in a tank containing hexane and ethanol caused Monday's explosion at a plant that injured five people. One Injured In North Columbus House Fire By Jim Letizia • May 1, 2017 One person is recovering from injuries sustained in a house fire Sunday on Columbus' north side.