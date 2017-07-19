WCBE

Newark House Fire Claims One Life

By 2 hours ago

Newark fire officials have yet to identify the man killed in a house fire early Tuesday.

The man was found dead in a burning home in the 600 block of King Avenue. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Newark Fire Department
King Avenue
House Fire

