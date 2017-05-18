No Injuries Out Of A Pair Of Local Two-Alarm Fires

Columbus fire crews spent the night dousing hot spots from yesterday's a two-alarm fire at a building in the 11 hundred block of Corrugated Way in Milo-Grogan.

No injuries are reported at the building housing Haydar's LLC operations near Cleveland and East 5th Avenues. No word yet on a cause. Meanwhile, Violet Township fire officials report no injures out of a two-alarm fire yesterday at an apartment complex on Lands End Circle near Diley Road in Pickerington. 12 units in the building sustained more than 1 million dollars in damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.