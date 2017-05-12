No Members Yet Appointed To State African Immigrant Commission

Members of Ohio's growing African immigrant community hope a decade-long wait for their own state advocacy board is almost over.

State lawmakers created the New African Immigrant Commission in 2008, with the law taking effect the next year. Somali native Mahdi Taakilo says the commission will ensure immigrants are connected with all branches of state government. Advocates have submitted names of potential commission members several times to the House and Senate, which then makes recommends to the governor. A spokeperson for the governor says appointments should be coming soon.