WCBE

No Members Yet Appointed To State African Immigrant Commission

By 20 minutes ago

Members of Ohio's growing African immigrant community hope a decade-long wait for their own state advocacy board is almost over.

State lawmakers created the New African Immigrant Commission in 2008, with the law taking effect the next year. Somali native Mahdi Taakilo says the commission will ensure immigrants are connected with all branches of state government. Advocates have submitted names of potential commission members several times to the House and Senate, which then makes recommends to the governor. A spokeperson for the governor says appointments should be coming soon.

Tags: 
New African Immigrant Commission
Immigration

Related Content

Sponsor Of State Sanctuary Cities Ban Appears On Radio Show Hosted By Promoter Of "White Power"

By Apr 22, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

A Republican state lawmaker says she wouldn't have promoted her proposed Ohio ban of "sanctuary cities" on a radio show if she'd known that its host advocates white culture and power.

Feds Deport Mexican-Born Butler County Resident

By Apr 20, 2017
wvxu.org

The Mexican-born Butler County woman with four U.S.-born children living was deported yesterday.

Columbus Library Hosts Region's First Naturalization Ceremony

By Apr 13, 2017

Dozens of central Ohio residents from around the world were sworn in yesterday in Columbus as U.S. citizens.

Appeals Court Panel Declines To Block Deportation Of Butler County Resident

By & Apr 12, 2017
wvxu.org

A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati has declined to block the deportation of a Mexican-born woman in Butler County who is the mother of four U.S.-born children.

Local Groups Talk About Impact Of Trump's Travel Ban

By Mar 16, 2017
cnn.com

A federal appeals court in Hawaii has issued a temporary stay of President Trump's revised travel ban, which affects the majority-muslim nations of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.