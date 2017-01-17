Norovirus Outbreak Reported In Olentangy Local Schools

Results of tests conducted by Delaware County health officials show three cases of norovirus in the Olentangy Local Schools.

The outbreak originated among members of the Orange High School marching band after they performed at the Peach Bowl in Georgia on New Years Eve. Three band members volunteered for the testing after becoming ill when they returned to Ohio. The Ohio Department of Health says 96 people on the trip showed signs of a gastrointestinal illness while in Georgia. Health officials say those sickened should stay home, and others in the district should practice good handwashing to prevent the spread of the virus.