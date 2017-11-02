Nov 3, '17 The Killing of a Sacred Deer

John and Sommer have a good time with the figurative challenges of this entertainingly strange movie.

Film reviewed: The Killing of a Sacred Deer

by host John DeSando and guest, Sommer Marie.

It’s Movie Time has won numerous national awards including LA Press Club, MarCom, Communicator, Hermes, and Silver Microphone honors.

John DeSando, a Los Angeles Press Club first-place winner for National Entertainment Journalism, is also host of WCBE’s Cinema Classics. Contact him at JDeSando@Columbus.rr.com

Sommer Marie Sterud is a poet, doctoral student, and stand up comedian.

