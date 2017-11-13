November 13, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Fear by Dirk Kurbjuweit

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin battles a threatening neighbor with author Dirk Kurbjuweit’s Fear.
Title: Fear
Author: Dirk Kurbjuwiet
Pages: 257
Publisher: Harper
ISBN: 978-0062678348
And read Kristin's full review (www.nightsandweekends.com/articles/17/NW1700144.php) on NightsAndWeekends.com.
For show archives, visit ShelfDiscovery.org. And, for the latest updates, be sure to like Shelf Discovery Radio on Facebook.
About the Host:
Kristin Dreyer Kramer is the editor-in-chief of NightsAndWeekends.com. She also hosts the nationally-syndicated film review show Reel Discovery.