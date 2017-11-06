WCBE
Related Program: 
Shelf Discovery

November 6, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Code Girls by Liza Mundy

By 4 minutes ago

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin meets a band of unlikely war heroes in author Liza Mundy’s Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II.

Title: Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II

Author: Liza Mundy

Pages: 329

Publisher: Hachette Books

ISBN: 978-0316352536

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

For show archives, visit ShelfDiscovery.org.  And, for the latest updates, be sure to like Shelf Discovery Radio on Facebook.

About the Host:

Kristin Dreyer Kramer is the editor-in-chief of NightsAndWeekends.com.  She also hosts the nationally-syndicated film review show Reel Discovery

Tags: 
Shelf Discovery
book
review
Code Girls
Liza Mundy
World War II

Related Content

October 23, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Jane of Austin by Hillary Manton Lodge

By Oct 23, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin gets caught up in a modern take on a beloved classic in author Hillary Manton Lodge’s Jane of Austin.

Title: Jane of Austin

Author: Hillary Manton Lodge

Runtime: 10 hours, 16 minutes

Publisher: Dreamscape Media

AISN: B072PSYRWJ

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

October 16, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Genie in a Bottle by Sarah Mlynowski

By Oct 16, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin goes on a magic carpet ride with a couple of precocious young siblings in Sarah Mlynowski’s Genie in a Bottle.

Title: Genie in a Bottle (Whatever After #9)

Author: Sarah Mlynowski

Runtime: 4 hours, 6 minutes

Publisher: Scholastic Audio

AISN: B01E94TP6M

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

October 9, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Ax to Grind by Tonya Kappes

By Oct 9, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin digs up dirt with a small-town sheriff in author Tonya Kappes’s third Kenni Lowry mystery, Ax to Grind.

Title: Ax to Grind (Kenni Lowry #3)

Author: Tonya Kappes

Pages: 192

Publisher: Henery Press

ISBN: 978-1635112474

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

October 2, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Friend Request by Laura Marshall

By Oct 2, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin takes to social media and gets a haunting message from the past in Friend Request by Laura Marshall.

Title: Friend Request

Author: Laura Marshall

Pages: 287

Publisher: Grand Central Publishing

ISBN: 978-1478948513

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

September 25, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Kill the Heroes by David Thurlo

By Sep 25, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin searches for a killer who’s targeting local heroes in author David Thurlo’s fourth Charlie Henry mystery, Kill the Heroes.

Title: Kill the Heroes (Charlie Henry #4)

Author: David Thurlo

Pages: 292

Publisher: Minotaur Books

ISBN: 978-1250119667

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.