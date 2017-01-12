WCBE

Nursing Home Owner Ordered To Repay Money From Medicaid, Medicare

By 12 seconds ago

The company that runs a Zanesville nursing home has been ordered to repay 129 thousand dollars fraudulently obtained from Medicare and Medicaid. Jim Letizia reports.  

An investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office found the owner and other employees repeatedly altered documents to make it appear patients were getting care in order to receive the aid. Autumn Health Care pleaded guilty to multiple charges last October. 61-year-old owner Steven Hitchens of Newark entered Alford pleas to multiple counts and sentenced to three years of community control and 100 hours of community service. Six nurses were convicted of forgery and a seventh nurse was convicted of tampering with records. The AG investigated in 2012 after relatives complained about the treatment of patients. The investigation found several cases of mistreatment or therapies that were not needed. The Ohio Department of Health revoked the facility’s license in 2013 and charges were filed in 2014.    

Tags: 
Autumn Healthcare
Steven Hitchens
Medicaid fraud

Related Content

Nursing Home Owner Indicted On Fraud, Corruption Charges

By Jun 27, 2014

The owner of a Zanesville nursing home faces dozens of criminal charges after an investigation revealed allegations of corrupt activity and fraud. 

State Trying To Close Nursing Home

By & Associated Press Jun 7, 2013

The Ohio Attorney General's office is working to close a Zanesville nursing home after an investigation found evidence of patient neglect.