Oberlin Becomes First Ohio City To Celebrate 'Indigenous People's Day'

The City of Oberlin will celebrate the second Monday in October as Indigenous People's Day instead of the federally recognized Columbus Day holiday.

The City Council this week voted to make Oberlin the first Ohio city to officially enact the change. Some residents objected, arguing it's more of a celebration of Italian-American heritage than of Columbus. Supporters like this eighth-grader argue honoring the Native-Americans who lived in the area is the right thing to do.

This Italian-American resident says the change is disrespectful to his heritage.

Joe Filipiak of the local Knights of Columbus Catholic Charity suggested the city celebrate both holidays on different days.

Christopher Columbus is remembered for his role in the transatlantic slave trade and cruelty toward Native-Americans. Last weekend, a group of demonstrators called on the City of Columbus to remove the statue of Christopher Columbus from outside of city hall.