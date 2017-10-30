October 30, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Murder Over Mochas by Caroline Fardig

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin comes face to face with relationships past in Caroline Fardig’s fifth Java Jive mystery, Murder Over Mochas.

Title: Murder Over Mochas (Java Jive #5)

Author: Caroline Fardig

Pages: 214

Publisher: Alibi

AISN: B06XR15TRC

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

For show archives, visit ShelfDiscovery.org. And, for the latest updates, be sure to like Shelf Discovery Radio on Facebook.

About the Host:

Kristin Dreyer Kramer is the editor-in-chief of NightsAndWeekends.com. She also hosts the nationally-syndicated film review show Reel Discovery.