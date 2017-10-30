WCBE
Shelf Discovery

October 30, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Murder Over Mochas by Caroline Fardig

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin comes face to face with relationships past in Caroline Fardig’s fifth Java Jive mystery, Murder Over Mochas.

Title: Murder Over Mochas (Java Jive #5)

Author: Caroline Fardig

Pages: 214

Publisher: Alibi

AISN: B06XR15TRC

And read Kristin's full review on NightsAndWeekends.com.

About the Host:

Kristin Dreyer Kramer is the editor-in-chief of NightsAndWeekends.com.  She also hosts the nationally-syndicated film review show Reel Discovery

Related Content

October 9, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Ax to Grind by Tonya Kappes

By Oct 9, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin digs up dirt with a small-town sheriff in author Tonya Kappes’s third Kenni Lowry mystery, Ax to Grind.

Title: Ax to Grind (Kenni Lowry #3)

Author: Tonya Kappes

Pages: 192

Publisher: Henery Press

ISBN: 978-1635112474

October 2, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Friend Request by Laura Marshall

By Oct 2, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin takes to social media and gets a haunting message from the past in Friend Request by Laura Marshall.

Title: Friend Request

Author: Laura Marshall

Pages: 287

Publisher: Grand Central Publishing

ISBN: 978-1478948513

September 25, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Kill the Heroes by David Thurlo

By Sep 25, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin searches for a killer who’s targeting local heroes in author David Thurlo’s fourth Charlie Henry mystery, Kill the Heroes.

Title: Kill the Heroes (Charlie Henry #4)

Author: David Thurlo

Pages: 292

Publisher: Minotaur Books

ISBN: 978-1250119667

September 18, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Showing Off by Emily Jenkins, Sarah Mlynowski, and Lauren Myracl

By Sep 18, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin catches up with a bunch of magical misfits in the audio edition of Showing Off, the third Upside-Down Magic novel by authors Emily Jenkins, Sarah Mlynowski, and Lauren Myracle.

Title: Showing Off (Upside-Down Magic #3)

Author: Emily Jenkins, Sarah Mlynowski, Lauren Myracle

Runtime: 3 hours, 21 minutes

Publisher: Scholastic Audio

AISN: B01M6BTMXC

September 11, 2017 Shelf Discovery: Mrs. Saint and the Defectives by Julie Lawson Timmer

By Sep 11, 2017

On this week’s Shelf Discovery, Kristin moves into a new house next to a nosy neighbor with author Julie Lawson Timmer’s Mrs. Saint and the Defectives.

Title: Mrs. Saint and the Defectives

Author: Julie Lawson Timmer

Pages: 366

Publisher: Lake Union Publishing

ISBN: 978-1477819968

