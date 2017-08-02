ODE Orders More Funding Be Pulled From ECOT

The Ohio Department of Education has ordered more money be pulled from an embattled online charter school operator's monthly funding.

Officials believe the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow is still getting too much money, based on a suggested drop in enrollment. Ohio Public Radio's Andy Chow reports.

The Ohio Department of Education is putting aside 12% of the money it sends to ECOT every month. This is in addition to the $2.5 million the state is already clawing back every month to make up for inflated student enrollment reports two years ago.

Republican State Auditor Dave Yost says ECOT has stated in court documents that they’re struggling and enrollment is dropping. So he says it’s right for the state to withhold more money.

Yost: “ECOT may be asking for more funding than they’re entitled to because they’re having some money withheld and if they were to go away we wouldn’t be able to get that money back.”

ECOT’s spokesperson said they’re consulting with their legal team before responding.