ODE Releases Draft Policies To Comply With ESSA

The Ohio Department of Education is now accepting public comment on its draft of policies designed to comply with the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. 

Ohio Public Radio's Karen Kasler reports.

A preview of this draft to comply with the law was released last week, and the Department of Education’s Chris Woolard says there aren’t any big changes…

“You’re seeing the nuts and bolts of the pieces we put out a week ago.”

The state says it will reexamine the testing system but won’t make any changes to it – and in fact can’t without state lawmakers’ approval. The state also set goals of a 93% graduation rate and a less than 5% chronic absenteeism rate in the next ten years. And ODE will clarify the state report card system and make it more user friendly. The public comment period is open through March 6, and the final plan must be submitted to the federal government by April.

