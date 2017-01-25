ODOT: 33 Ramp To 270 To Reopen In Time For Thursday Morning Commute

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the U.S. Route 33 east ramp to I-270 north on the northwest side will be reopened in time for the Thursday morning commute, weather permitting.

The department determined the bridge of the ramp is structurally sound. Crews are repairing guardrails and barriers damaged when a tanker truck crashed and caught fire Monday, killing the driver. ODOT says in a news release the crash and fire damaged a third of the driving surface on the bridge and 250 feet of concrete wall on both sides. To get the bridge open to traffic, ODOT will pave a section of the bridge deck and install portable concrete barrier on both sides of the bridge. Permanent repairs on the structure will occur in the spring.